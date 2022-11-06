Ikwuano Summit 2023: CBO Explores Agrarian-Rural Community Development

Desirous of jumpstarting socio-economic development of its agrarian-rural Ikwuano LGA community, a community based organisation, CBO, the Ahamefula Development Initiative Ikwuano, ADII on Saturday invited all sons/daughters of the LGA to it’s first ‘Ikwuano Socio-Economic Summit’ scheduled for Jan. 3-5, 2023 at Isiala-Oboro, the LG headquarters

The Summit which would witness the launching of ‘Ikwuano Economic Blueprint’ has as its theme: “Sustainable Economic Development in Ikwuano: A Roadmap for the 21st Century”

Expected to deliver the Keynote Address at the Summit is the erudite scholar-banker, Dr Anthony Ewelike while the notable constitutional lawyer, and Chairman, NBA Section on Public Interest and Development Law, SPIDEL Mr Monday Onyekachi Ubani would

Chair the event.

Also expected to deliver a special paper at the Summit is Professor (Mrs) Ihuoma Ndimele. The trio are accomplished Ikwuano sons and daughter.

The 3-day Summit which would witness an assembly of who is who in Ikwuano’s socio-economic and political milieu would also provide a platform for politicians seeking elective offices in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections to present their manifestos plans to Ikwuano people and interact with them as a corporate body

Two prominent sons of the LGA, the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/South Federal Constituency, Rep Sam Onuigbo and the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Henry Ikoh are expected as Special Guests of Honour at the Summit

Equally expected as Guests of Honour include former member, House of Representatives, Hon Emeka Atuma and former Minister, Col Austin Akobundu (rtd)

Ikwuano LGA, an agricultural rural community is home to the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, the National Root Crop Research Institute, NRCRI, Umudike and the Law Faculty of Abia State University of Agriculture.

ADII, promoters of the Summit is a non-partisan, global body of Ikwuano personalities driven by the vision of setting in motion an articulated action-plan to position Ikwuano for sustainable development by demanding for accountability, innovative thinking, prioritizing Ikwuano and raising the infrastructural and human capital indices in the LGA.

In a statement, the Protem Chairman of ADII, Hon Emeka Osoagbaka threw more light on what motivated the convening of the Summit, he averred that “Ikwuano needs very urgent attention both in its administration and socio/economic development, and government being the fastest route to community development in Nigeria has made it absolutely very important that we collectively determine or at least agree over our political future as a people”

The former House of Assembly member adds that “It has become very necessary that we collectively determine who represents us, while we, the people, determine our core needs and areas of preference. This interest and participation will ensure that we hold our politicians accountable, and drawing up an agreed plan provides us with the parameters to assess governance and representation on a scale. This is the time to ask questions and expect answers. It must now be Ikwuano first”, he submitted

