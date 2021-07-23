Ikpeazu’s aide urges Abia Assembly to pass disability bill

Mr Samuel Ekeoma, Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, on Disability Matters, has urged the Abia State House of Assembly to expedite action on the passage of Discrimination against Persons with Disability Bill, 2018.

Ekeoma made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Friday.

He said passage of the bill would ameliorate the plight of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and stop all forms of discriminations against them in the state.

The governor’s aide, who is living with disability, insisted that it would fast track stakeholders’ action on inclusive policy on education and others.

“This bill is unique because it cuts across all aspects of life and it has to do with issues of life and uncertainty.

“Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu has already included PWDs in his cabinet, but we are looking at the legal framework to sustain the inclusion,” he said.

Ekeoma thanked the governor’s wife, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu, for her recent advocacy visit to the Assembly, to engage with the legislators over ongoing legal framework on the disability bill.

He also commended the Speaker, Mr Chinedum Orji, for giving Mrs Ikpeazu the privilege to address the 7th Assembly at plenary session, on issues that affected vulnerable people.

Ekeoma lauded the non-governmental organisation, Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), for its relentless efforts in the cause of PWDs, not only in Abia but also in the country as a whole. (NAN)

