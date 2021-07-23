Ikpeazu’s aide urges Abia Assembly to pass disability bill

 Mr Samuel Ekeoma, Special Assistant to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, on Matters, has urged the Abia of Assembly to expedite action on the passage of Discrimination against Persons with Bill, 2018.

Ekeoma made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Friday.

He said passage of the bill would ameliorate the plight of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and stop all forms of discriminations against them in the state.

The ’s aide, who living with , insisted that would fast track stakeholders’ action on inclusive policy on education and others.

“This bill unique because cuts across all aspects of life and has to do with issues of life and uncertainty.

“Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu has already included PWDs in his cabinet, we are looking at the legal framework to sustain the inclusion,” he said.

Ekeoma thanked the ’s wife, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu, for her recent advocacy visit to the Assembly, to engage with the legislators over ongoing legal framework on the bill.

He also commended the Speaker, Mr Chinedum Orji, for Mrs Ikpeazu the privilege to address the 7th Assembly at plenary session, on issues that affected vulnerable people.

Ekeoma lauded the non-governmental , Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), for its relentless in the cause of PWDs, not only in Abia also in the country as a whole. (NAN)

