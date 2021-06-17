Ikpeazu tasks traditional rulers on security, unity

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has urged traditional rulers in the state to evolve ideas that would enhance security and unity.

Ikpeazu said this on Thursday during the presentation of Staff of Office to 23 newly installed traditional rulers at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia.

The governor described traditional rulers as the chief security officers of the various communities in Abia.

He noted that the traditional rulers had an important role to play in building the state.

Ikpeazu said the strategic role of the traditional rulers as leaders of their communities required them to take note of activities taking place in their localities.

Ikpeazu said this would enable them to provide the government with intelligence on any venture that would pose as a security threat to the safety of the people in their communities.

“The greatest challenge of our state is the challenge of security, whether we speak of criminal herdsmen or people that have made themselves enemies of the state.

“It is your duty as the chief security officers to be vigilant, wary and careful of the activities that take place in your various communities.

“We will leverage on the intelligence which we expect to get from you and the pieces of advice from your wealth of experience to tackle any security challenge in various communities,” he said.

Ikpeazu urged the newly installed traditional rulers to set up machinery for the effective administration of their various communities and the promotion of the interest of their subjects.

He charged the newly installed traditional rulers to sow seeds of unity, remain law abiding and discourage any venture that would make them factional leaders in their localities.

Responding on behalf of the newly installed traditional rulers, Eze Chibuzo Ngwakwe of Mgboko Itungwa Community, thanked the state government for supporting their quest to serve.

“We have accepted the responsibility bestowed on us by the state government and we promise to live up to expectations,” Ngwakwe added. (NAN)