Ikpeazu reiterates commitment to increased job creation

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has reiterated the commitment of his administration to intensify efforts in improving job creation in the state.

Ikpeazu said this on Wednesday at the Government House, Umuahia, during a meeting with some students representatives from the Abia State University (ABSU) on the challenges facing the students.

The governor said: “I observed that successive governments have not been able to mainstream job creation. So we conceptualised the Enyimba Economic City project, which is expected to provide 600,000 jobs. This is the only way we can absorb all our graduates.”

He said that the government remains committed to transforming the educational system in Abia through improved infrastructure and academic content in order to produce highly-skilled manpower.

According to him, “education remains the surest way to get liberated and get freedom. We will continue to push in a progressive manner to improve infrastructure and academic content, so that in the end, we can get the best. If you are not educated, there will be an inherent lack.

“My advise to students is that it doesn’t matter where you are, studentship has its challenge. Every successful student must bring something to the table.

“One variable that has remained is hardwork, commitment and preparedness to be a student.”

Ikpeazu disclosed that his administration is prepared to set up businesses for young people in the State and revealed that soon the government will create Internet Parks in Aba, Umuahia and Ohafia.

He said that the government will set up Local Government Road Maintainance Committees, made up of youths to deal with pot holes on roads in the State.

Ikpeazu said that the state government will empower a set of 50 young entrepreneurs with viable business ideas with seed money ranging from N250,000 to N750, 000 to establish their businesses.

He said that the state government will pay N10,000 out of the N25,000 Special Levy that the University Management had asked every student of ABSU to pay.

Ikpeazu assured the students that within 60 days, he will liaise with the assessment team of ABSU to provide regular water, conveniences and solar light to the institution.

He promised to do everything to ensure the resumption of academic activities in ABSU, charging the school authorities to observe all the covid-19 protocols on resumption.

He commended the students for the ambience and peace they have allowed to reign in the school and commended their doggedness to study.

Ikpeazu tasked the students on integrity and hard work, adding that studentship has its own challenges which they must brace up for.

In his remark, the Vice Chancellor of ABSU, Prof. Uche Ikonne, said that the meeting with the governor provided an avenue to boost the confidence of the students.

Ikonne thanked the government for its resolve to address the school’s challenges and promised that the management will not relent in supporting him.

Also, Mr John Nwakanma, the Student Union Government President of ABSU, thanked the Governor for inviting them to the meeting.

Nwakanma appealed to the state government to incorporate the students affairs in its welfare plan. (NAN)