Ikpeazu pledges greater dividends of democracy

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia on Friday assured people of Abia South Senatorial District of greater dividends of democracy, if elected as Senator.

Ikpeazu, who is the Abia South Senatorial Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), said this during the flag-off of his senatorial campaign in Aba.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to make life better for the people and create an enabling environment for Abia South constituents to thrive in their endeavors.

He said that Abia government under his watch had executed development projects across the state, which was an indication that he had the capacity to represent the people.

“I appeal for your mandate and support. I will serve you with humility and dedication.

“We have not completely fixed the roads in Abia South but we will not relent in delivering the dividend of democracy to the people of Abia South Senatorial District.

“I feel greatly encouraged by your support and I have offered myself to serve and will ensure that the interest of our people is protected,” Ikpeazu added.

In a remark, Chief Asiforo Okere, the Chairman of PDP in Abia, called on the people to support all the candidates contesting on the PDP platform.

Okere said that PDP was focused on fielding candidates that would give effective and good quality representation when elected into power.

Also, Chief Thomas Nkoro, the Director General of Okezie Victor Ikpeazu Campaign Organisation, said that the event was an opportunity to showcase exceptional performance of Ikpeazu in the area of infrastructure development.

Nkoro said that Ikpeazu had put in efforts to make the constituency and state at large an investors haven and expressed confidence that he would continue to deliver democracy dividends if elected.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Ikpeazu also inaugurated Azikiwe Road. (NAN)