Ikpeazu mourns traditional ruler

By Ijendu Iheaka

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed sadness over the death of Eze John Ikpeaba, traditional ruler of Isiala Ukwu Mbato Autonomous Community, in Obingwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia.

Ikpeazu described Ikpeaba’s demise as a major setback to the community, and entire Obingwa LGA.

The governor’s message is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka in Aba, on Saturday.

It said Ikpeazu spoke during the funeral service of the late royal father, conducted by the Apostolic Church Mission, Old Eastern Ngwa Headquarters, Amuzu Ohanze.

He noted that the royal father promoted peace, harmony and development during his reign.

The governor, therefore prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest and console his family, the entire Community and Obingwa LGA.

Other speakers at the funeral extolled the good qualities of the royal father, who passed on at the age of 63 years.

Present at the burial were the Member representing Obingwa East State Constituency, and Leader of the State Assembly, Mr Solomon Akpulonu, Executive Chairman of Obingwa, Mr Ibe Nwoke.

Others are former Executive Chairman of Isiala Ngwa South local government, Mr Ifeanyi Isikaku, Mr Rowland Nwakamma, as ell as other traditional rulers from across the state. (NAN)

