Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, has expressed grief over the sudden death of Rep. Prestige Ossy, representing Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.
Ikpeazu said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka on Wednesday in Aba.
The governor described Ossy’s death as shocking and extremely depressing.
“Ossy was a very passionate politician who saw his position as a call to the service of the nation.
“As a federal lawmaker, he was deeply committed to his job and provided solid representation to the people of his constituency.
“His death at a time like this when the rebuilding of Aba is on the front burner is very sad indeed,’’ he said.
Ikpeazu said Ossy was a very accommodating politician who never allowed differences in political platforms and ideologies to come between him and other persons.
“This very unfortunate incident should act as a reminder to all of us that life is ephemeral and must be lived with the understanding that death could knock on our doors at any time.
“This reality must guide every of our actions, especially for those in the political class.
“We wish to send our deep condolences to the family of the deceased, his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the good people of Aba North /Aba South Federal Constituency,” he said. (NAN)