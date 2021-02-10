Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, has expressed grief over the sudden death of Rep. Prestige Ossy, representing Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

Ikpeazu said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka on Wednesday in Aba.

The governor described Ossy’s death as shocking and extremely depressing.

“Ossy was a very passionate politician who saw his position as a call to the service of the nation.

“As a federal lawmaker, he was deeply committed to his job and provided solid representation to the people of his constituency.

“His death at a time like this when the rebuilding of Aba is on the front burner is very sad indeed,’’ he said.