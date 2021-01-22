Ikpeazu inaugurates roads in Aba

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has inaugurated some roads in Aba as part of the state government’s efforts to improve social economic development of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the roads included Ojike Road, Chisco Link, Milverton avenue, Ojike Lane and Eziukwu Road.

Ikpeazu, while speaking during the event in Aba, described the completion of the roads as a prayer answered and urged residents to desist from engaging in practices that could destroy them.

“We are interested in ensuring that what used to be the situation of the roads will not be the case again.

“Our interest in fixing Eziukwu road is to enable the public access the Eziukwu market, while Ojike lane is an important economic road.

“The Chisco Link which is a connection between Ojike Lane and Milverton Avenue will make it easy for road users to navigate around the area.

“The engineering deployed in building these roads will ensure that these roads will last for 30 years and government will not allow anyone destroy these roads with their selfish enterprise,” the governor said.

Earlier, Mr Bob Ogu, the Commissioner for Work, said that the inaugurated roads were significant because the roads make up part of the city that can be described as central business district.

Ogu said that the government had great plans for the infrastructural development of Abia and a good evidence is the ongoing reconstruction of Ngwa, Obohia, and Ohanku roads.

The Chairman of Aba Landlords Association, Chief Acho Nwakanma, commended the state government for its development programmes and policies which was evident in the various road projects across the state.

“Our members were almost getting frustrated because of the dilapidated state of the roads was affecting our businesses.

” We will make concerted efforts to protect the gains and development that the government has brought to us,”Nwakanma said.

In his remark, Mr Azubuike Asuzu, the Chairman of Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Abia, lauded the government for the reconstruction of the roads Asuzu added that this would ease the flow of traffic in the area and boost economic activities.

Mr Clinton Ebere, the Chairman of Aba South Local Government Area, also commended the state government for its efforts to transform the state through its development programmes and policies. Ebere described the new roads as a welcome development which would improve the welfare of the residents of the area. (NAN)