Ikpeazu inaugurates 7.2km Nkporo Road in Abia

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia on Friday inaugurated the 7.2-kilometer Abriba/Etitiama-Nkporo Road as part of the state government’s rural development programme.

Speaking at the event, Ikpeazu said that the road was a clear evidence of government’s commitment to improve the wellbeing of the rural populace.

He described the road as strategic to the enhancement of socio-economic activities in the area.

He urged the people of Nkporo to continue to support his administration’s development agenda.

In a remark, Deputy Gov. Ude Oko-Chukwu, who hails from the community, expressed gratitude to God and the state government over the construction of the road.

Oko-Chukwu said the construction of the road had ended many years of hardship by the people of the community.

He said the development would enhance economic activities and means of livelihood of the people of the area.

He said that attempts were made in the past to build the road to no avail, sayi g that it was gratifying that the project had become a reality.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Mr Bob Ogu, described the road as one of the best built by the present administration.

Ogu expressed delight that the road had finally been realised after many failed attempts in the past. (NAN)