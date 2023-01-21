Ikpeazu expresses shock over death of Ariaria Int. market chairman, Emeka Igara

By Ijendu Iheaka

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has expressed shock and sadness over the death of Elder Emeka Igara, chairman of the Ariaria International Market, Aba, who died on Friday.

Igara died in Aba at the age of 74.

The governor’s expression was communicated through a statement signed by Onyebuchi Ememanka, his Chief Press Secretary on Saturday.

The governor said the news of the death of Igara came to him as a shock because Igara came to the market on Friday for the 2023 market opening prayer session.

However, he suddenly developed signs of illness and was rushed to a nearby hospital in company of his two sons who were present at the prayer meeting.

But Samuel Igara, one of the sons of the late Ariaria International Market chairman was to later inform the governor of the death of his father some hours later.

“The Abia government sends our condolences to members of the Igara family, executives and traders of Ariaria International Market and all friends and associates of the Late Igara.

“We pray the Almighty God to grant his soul eternal res,” he said.. (NAN)