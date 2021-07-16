Ikpeazu explains Abia’s social identification number

Abia Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, on Thursday, said he instituted and enrolled in the Abia State Social Identification Number (ASSIN) to gather data and acquire knowledge for planning.

Ikpeazu stated this at Owo-Ahiafor, Obingwa Local Government Area of the state, while inaugurating the Umuobiakwa -Owo-Ahiafor-Akwa Ibom road.

He said there was need to ascertain the number of people in the state and have it handy, as a guide to government’s relationship with business people, workers and other stakeholders in the state.

In his speech at the inauguration, Ikpeazu explained that his administration embarked on the construction of the road, to boost the state’s economic development.

He urged the people of Owo-Ahiafor to protect whatever they had received from the government as it was their duty to protect it and ensure that it lasted long into the future.

“I have done this, I assure you, I will do more. I have two more years to go and I promise to work till the last day I will stay in office,” he said.

Bob Ogu, Abia works commissioner, described the road as very strategic because it linked Obingwa in Abia and Akwa Ibom, saying that the government had completed the first phase of the and was continuing the second phase immediately, until it entered Akwa Ibom.

He urged the people of the area to refrain from burning tyres and making bonfires on the road, to ensure that it lasted long.

Sen. Walid Jibrin, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) BOT Chairman, who was also at the inauguration, thanked Ikpeazu for working for the people of Abia through the PDP.

He said he would continue to support the governor, to serve the people of Abia better, and urged the people to support Ikpeazu and the PDP for more dividends of democracy. (NAN)

