Ikpeazu appoints Love Ezema as Principal Secretary, Office Of Gov’s Wife

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, has appointed Mrs Love Ezema, mni, as Principal Secretary, Office of the Wife of the Governor of Abia State.

This was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to Abia State Government, Barrister Chris Ezem. According to the letter, the appointment takes immediate effect.

Mrs Ezema also doubles as the Social/Welfare Secretary, Alumni Association of the National Institute,AANI.

A statement by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) mni, AANI National Publicity Secretary on Friday said, AANI National President, former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar, mni, has on behalf of the EXCO and the entire AANI members, congratulated Mrs Ezema, mni, for the well-deserved appointment.

“We wish her God’s continuous blessings and more wisdom as she takes up this appointment”,the AANI statement said.

