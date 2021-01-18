Ikpeazu advocates digitisation of transport, logistics sectors to boost revenue

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia on Monday called for the application of digital technologies in the transport and logistics business in Nigeria to boost revenue.

Ikpeazu made the call when members of the Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) paid him a visit at the Government House, Umuahia.

The governor said that digital technologies had the capacity to improve the use of existing resources in the transport and logistics business as well as improve the wellbeing of commuters.

“The people involved in transport activities are in the centre of development in every part of the nation, which makes transport the oil that drives development.

“I encourage the adoption of digital platforms to ensure that transport business operators and their operations will be properly documented and monitoring of transport activities.

“It will ensure effective outcomes in programmes of transport unions, like the collection of levies, and the conduct of its members in their line of duty,” he added.

Ikpeazu commended the conduct of RTEAN, especially in the state, which he described as a product of a robust leadership of the association at the national level.

The governor said that activities of RTEAN had made a meaningful impact on the socio-economic development of the nation.

Ikpeazu assured RTEAN of the state government’s support to enable the members of the association to prosper in their operations.

Earlier, Alhaji Musa Mohammed, the National President of RTEAN, said that the association was willing to collaborate with the government to rebrand and reorganise the transport sector.

Mohammed said that the synergy between the government and RTEAN would improve the economic growth because of the contribution of transportation to national development.

“This association has a mandate to encourage professionalism among its members and eliminate all forms of touting in motor parks.

” We will continue to encourage cohesion among our members to promote prosperity in the transport sector as well as support state government’s policies,” he said. (NAN)