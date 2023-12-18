Monday, December 18, 2023
HomeReports & CommentaryProjectIkpea Celebrates Birthday thanksgiving in Lagos
Project

Ikpea Celebrates Birthday thanksgiving in Lagos

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
0
21

L-R: Former Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Dele Ezeoba; Chairman Lee Engineering and Construction Company Chief (Dr.) Leemon Ikpea; Canadian Defence Attache to Nigeria Roberto Aboumitria and Former Speaker Edo State House of Assembly Barrister Matthew Egbadon, at the birthday thanksgiving of Dr Ikpea, in Lagos, on Sunday.

Previous article
Police arraign twins for allegedly assaulting EKEDC staff
Next article
Alex Ekwueme Varsity announces supplementary post-UTME screening for newly-approved courses
Danlami Nmodu
Danlami Nmodu
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.