L-R: Former Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Dele Ezeoba; Chairman Lee Engineering and Construction Company Chief (Dr.) Leemon Ikpea; Canadian Defence Attache to Nigeria Roberto Aboumitria and Former Speaker Edo State House of Assembly Barrister Matthew Egbadon, at the birthday thanksgiving of Dr Ikpea, in Lagos, on Sunday.
Ikpea Celebrates Birthday thanksgiving in Lagos
