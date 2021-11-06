Ikoyi Building Collapse: Archbishop warns regulatory agencies against compromising standards

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has advised agencies against compromising building in order to prevent unnecessary deaths and disasters.

Martins’ advice is contained in a statement by Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, Director of Social Communications of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos.

The cleric was reacting to the Nov. 1 collapse of a high-rise block of luxury flats under construction in Ikoyi, Lagos, .

At least 36 people been reported dead.

The cleric described the incidences of building collapse in Lagos and other parts of the country as alarming.

He urged agencies to they enforced building codes to prevent unnecessary disasters.

The Archbishop said unfortunate incidences of building collapse in Ikoyi and other similar cases elsewhere could been prevented if proper and strict monitoring by supervisory authorities were in force.

Martins expressed delight at the state government’s setting up of an independent panel of inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the collapse of the building.

He expressed the hope those culpable would be made to face the penalty.

“We hope as the panel unravels the immediate and remote causes of the collapse, it would also identify of ensuring we do not experience such disasters again,” he said.

The cleric called for three days of mourning for the repose of the souls of those who lost their in the collapsed building.

He commiserated with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the families of those who lost their in the collapsed building. (NAN)

