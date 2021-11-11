Ikoyi 21-storey building collapse: Recovered bodies rise to 45 – LASG

Lagos State Government says two more bodies have been recovered, bringing to 45 the number of bodies from the collapsed 21-storey building Ikoyi.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso,  said this a statement on Wednesday.

He said that operation at the site of the collapsed building had continued.

Omotoso also said that vehicular movement around the site had been smooth, following the of the road.

According to him, the identification of bodies of the victims of the incident has continued at the IDH, Yaba, Lagos Mainland.

‘So, far, 32 families have come forward to submit samples for DNA to identify bodies that they wish to claim. cases where identification is clear and there are no arguments, the bodies will released to the families.

”A committee to supervise the identification and release of the bodies has begun work. comprises officials of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Justice,” he said.

Omotoso said that contrary to speculations, no directive had been given demolition of the two high-rise buildings standing at the site of the 21-storey collapsed building an Ikoyi.

He said Panel of Inquiry instituted to establish issues surrounding the collapse of the building had continued to and an integrity test yet to conducted on the buildings.

The commissioner said that was, therefore, wrong to assert or speculate buildings would demolished.

The News Agency of Nigeria high-rise block of luxury flats under construction  at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, had collapsed on Nov. 1, 2021. (NAN)

