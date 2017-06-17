The Commissioner of Police Akwa Ibom State Command, C.P Don Awunah on 15/06/2017 held an interactive session with members of Eminent Persons Forum and the Police Community Relations Committee Ikot Ekpene Area Command.

Speaking at the event, the C.P stated that he was overwhelmed by the large turnout of people and that judging from the caliber of persons present he had no doubt about the acceptance of the Police in Ikot Ekpene.

According to the C.P, the PCRC was introduced by late Etim Inyang I.G.P, rtd in 1984 in a bid to reposition the force to a people oriented one. He noted that on his assumption of office as the C.P Akwa Ibom State he initiated ‘Operation Impact’ which recorded instant success largely due to information gotten from public spirited individuals of the state. He added that such a feat could only be attained if the citizenry and the Police are working in tandem.

The C.P informed the session that it is based on this premise that officers and men of the Command must carry out their duties with a human face in order to gain confidence and trust of the people.

The Chairman of PCRC Ikot Ekpene Area Command Hon. Macaulay Akpan in a welcome address stressed the relevance of the PCRC as a means to bridge the gap between the Police. Hon Akpan while extolling the professionalism of Police personnel in the Area, solicited for more Police presence by way of transfer of personnel to Ikot Ekpene, creating Abak Area Command and a Divisional Police Headquarters at Inen Ekefe. He Commended the C.P for his dedication to duty and quick response to security issues.