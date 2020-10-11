Ikosi Isheri LCDA rehabilitates five roads, distributes seven utility vehicles to Police, others

The Ikosi Isheri Local Council Development (LCDA) of Lagos on Saturday opened five rehabilitated roads and distributed seven utility vehicles to the police and other stakeholders within the council area.

At the event, Princess Samiat Bada, the Executive Chairman of the council, said that the projects were carried out to ensure that the people enjoy the dividend of democracy.

She said: “Our projects were meant to ensure that our people enjoy and continue to feel positive impacts of government at the grassroots.

“Using my slogan ‘My heart is where my community is’ as my guiding light and with support from God, my supervisors, our legislators, the management staff, we were able to record some landmark achievements in the first six months,” she said.

According to her, some of the projects were started and completed during the COVID-19 pandemic “which is still very much with us”.

The council boss said that some of the roads rehabilitated are Ademola Oshinowo, Aromolate, Olayemi Odutayo, Balogun and Femi Ogun Street.

She said that the roads rehabilitated were painstakingly selected because of their importance to the reduction of traffic congestion and boosting economic activities in the communities where they were located.

“We were able to acquire seven operational vehicles, three of which were allocated to our three area offices to assist our revenue officials in their efforts to improve internally-generated revenue of the council.

“The Police also received on vehicle because of the important role they play in enhancing peace and security in the community.”

The council boss, who also opened the first Customary Court within the council Secretariat, added that her administration has remodeled the Ikosi Market and ultra modern three-storey office complex at the council secretariat.

Bada, who thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for giving her the opportunity to contribute her quota to the development of the council, assumed office on January 31, 2020. (NAN)