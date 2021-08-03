Ikorodu LG inaugurates 6th legislative arm

The sixth legislative arm of Ikorodu Local Government in Lagos State was inaugurated on Tuesday by the council Chairman, Mr Wasiu Adesina.

Speaking during the inauguration of the seven newly-elected councilors, Adesina urged the council legislature to initiate progressive and dynamic bye-laws for the growth and development of the area.

“The role of the legislatures in the success of this administration is enormous and the only hope is to improve the IGR,’’ he said.

The chairman said he would partner with relevant stakeholders such as the Community Development Associations (CDA), traditional rulers and residents to harness the council’s potential and improve the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Adesina, who was reelected for the second term of office, promised to empower no fewer than 5000 youths in the area on skill acquisition within his first 100 days in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Adebowale Ajayi emerged the Leader of the legislative arm of the council at the inaugural sitting of the house on Tuesday.

He assured of the legislature’s unflinching support and robust partnership with the executive.

The new Laeder also promised to make bye-laws that would enhance development and promote peace and stability in the area.

Ajayi advised his fellow councilors to work within the tenets and follow all the rudiments of the law that would bring about growth and development.

“The executive should be expecting a formidable legislature that will work in tandem with rules that govern the legislature,’’ Ajayi said.

NAN reports that a former Deputy Gov. of Lagos State, Mr Abiodun Ogunleye, was among chieftains of the All Progressives Congress and stakeholders present at the event.(NAN)

