Ikorodu LG chair promises to prioritise staff welfare

The Executive Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government, Mr Wasiu Adesina, on Wednesday reiterated the commitment to prioritise workers’ welfare for a better service delivery.

Adesina made the promise during the annual Staff Forum meeting organised by Nigeria Union of Local Government Employee (NULGE), at the council Secretariat in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annual meeting was the third edition since the chairman was elected and sworn in on July 26, alongside 56 other local government chairmen in Lagos State.

According to the chairman, one of my administration’s focal point is provision of conducive atmosphere and prioritising our workers’ welfare.

“If you want the best from a worker, you must ensure that his welfare is improved for increased productivity.

“We have also embarked on the rehabilitation of all the department conveniences for a better working place and provided working equipment for a better output.

“When NULGE executives made the request, I immediately directed some of our staff to look for an apartment within the council that can be used as clinic.

“I will put in place a befitting clinic for the staff as well as increase their monthly impress from N350,000 to a reasonable amount having considered the country’s inflation for effective service delivery.

“I will ensure that all your requests are resolved as soon as possible because my administration is passionate about staff welfare,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Sunday Ogunfowora, Lagos State Chairman of NULGE, appreciating the chairman, appealed for an upward review of the monthly running cost of each department in the council considering the economic hardship caused by subsidy removal.

Ogunfowora admonished workers to be diligent in their duties, desist from truancy and ensure constant monitoring of their health status.

He urged them to also bring in their best on the job and increase the Internationally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the local government for improved welfare.

“I want to appeal to the staff to be up and doing on their job and ensure an improvement in the IGR for improved welfare.

“Workers should be diligent and also take their health seriously,” he said.

Also, Mr Kazeem Adebambo, Ikorodu LG NULGE chairman, also appreciated the council chairman for his empathy and being passionate for workers’ welfare.

Adebambo urged him to provide a well-equipped health centre so that council staff would be able to take care of their various health challenges.

Similarly, Mr Shaanu Shipe, the new council manager, applauded the chairman for his kind gesture adding that “This is an exemplary leader; he is passionate about his workers”.

NAN reports that the chairman distributed office furniture and cabinets to all the offices and presented two new buses with the promise to add three more to the revenue department to enhance service delivery.

Adesina also awarded N100,000, N50,000 and N50,000 respectively to the three best performing staff of the department.

The Lagos State NULGE executives also presented an award of excellent performance to the council chairman in acknowledgement of his infrastructural development of Ikorodu local government. (NAN)

By Adepote Arowojobe