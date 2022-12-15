Ikorodu LG boss presents official cars to councillors, empowers widows

By Adepote Ariwojobe

Mr Wasiu Adesina, Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government on Wednesday presented official cars to councillors representing all the wards in area and some staff members of the council.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that Adesina also presented cash and food items ,worth 2.5million naira to widows and the elderly.

The beneficiaries received N10,000 each with food pack,containing rice, beans garri,and groundnut oil.

Speaking at the presentaton ceremony ,Adesina thanked the people of the local government area for their consistent support for his administration.

He urged them to continue to support him for more delivery of democratic dividends.

Adesina said the cars presented to councillors snd staff was to ease their movements for delivery of good governance to the people.

“Today 100 widows and elderly will go home with one million naira and one million five hundred naira worth of food items as part of our continuous empowerment programme,” he said.

The Chairman commended Gov. Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the projects he had delivered in the state and Ikorodu in particular.

He urged residents to vote for candidates of All Progressive Congress(APC) in the next general elections,for delivery of more democratic dividends.

He warned residents of Ikorodu to shun all forms of violence for peaceful yuletide and to make the area attractive to investors.

Speaking on some his achievements in office ,Adesina said his administration had constructed a drainage system at Sabo market and also surfaced the road around the market

He also said office furniture had also been provided for management staff of the council.

Adesina listed some of the other achievements as renovation of council secreteriat, lighting up of Sabo cemetary, distribution of General Certificate of Examinations (GCE) and Jamb forms to 100 worthy students in Ikorodu with distribution of 200 customised school bags with 10,000 exercise books to students.

He also said his administration had presented patrol vehicles to security agencies stationed in Ikorodu, to enhance their operational efficiencies .

“As you can see, this administration has done a lot, with your support we are still going to do more for our people.

“Our indefatigable Gov. Sanwo-Olu performed excellently and has positioned Lagos State not just as centre of excellence but also the pacesetter in terms of good governance and delivery of dividends of democracy.

“I implore you to vote for our party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. if he emerges, everybody will enjoy”,he said.

The council Secretary, Mr Lateef Afini, who also got an official car, commended the council boss for the gesture.

He promised that the legislative and management staff would work together and support his administration in delivering good governance to the people of Ikorodu.(NAN)