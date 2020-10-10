Ikorodu clash: Lagos CP brokers peace between warring factions

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, on Saturday, brokered peace between the warring factions in Igbo Olomu, Ikorodu West Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the police command, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement issued on Saturday, said that the Chairman of the LCDA, Jumoke Ademehin and leaders of the Yoruba and Hausa communities in the area attended the meeting.

“The commissioner of police appealed to the groups to tolerate each other and embrace peace in order to promote mutual coexistence in the area.

“The two groups condemned the ugly incident and agreed to reconcile and embrace peace after the meeting.

“The commissioner of police assured the groups of creating a police post, after due consultation with the LCDA chairman in the area, to take policing to their doorsteps and cater for their security needs,” he said.

Adejobi also quoted the LCDA chairman in the statement as expressing appreciation to Odumosu for his commitment to maintenance of law and order in the state.

She assured the police boss that further efforts would be made to foster peace among the various groups in the area. (NAN)