Ikeja Electric reduces electricity tariff for Band A

Ikeja Electric Distribution Company has announced reduction of electricity tariff for customers on Band A from N225/kwh to N206.80/kwh.



This is contained in a circular issued by the management of the company on Monday in Lagos.

According to the company, customers on band A will now pay N206.80/kwh, as against the stipulated N225/kwh ordered by Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).



It expressed its commitment to providing 20 to 24 hours of electricity to users under the band, while stating, however, that the tariff for customers in other categories remained the same. (NAN)

By Yunus Yusuf