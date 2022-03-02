Ikeazor assures Nigeria’s commitment to Global Environmental sustainability

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Federal Government has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to Global Environmental sustainability and achievement of the country’s Nationally Determined Contributions, NDC, with 20 percent emissions reduction unconditionally and 47 percent emission reduction conditionally by 2030.

The Minister of State for Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor stated this at the fifth resumed United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA- 5.2) held in Nairobi, kenya.

Ikeazor said the theme for fifth UNEA-5.2 is: “Strengthening Actions for Nature to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals”

While delivering Nigeria’s national statement at the on-going Fifth United Nations Environment Assembly UNEA-5.2, the Minister stated that Nigeria has adopted various strategic approaches which includes the development and implementation of National Forest Policy aimed at promoting sustainable forest Management practices; National Policies on Plastic Waste management and Solid waste Management which supports and promote circular economy, Drought and Desertification Policy to actualize Land degradation neutrality and increase community resilience, among others.

She further stated that Nigeria has developed an Energy Transition Plan as a partway to achieve net zero by 2060, saying that this is also in addition to the enactment of a climate change law in November, 2021 which provides a legal framework at Climate Change mitigation and adaptation.

The Minister also had some bilateral engagements with the Director General, World Wild Fund,WWF, For nature, Mr. Marco Lambertini on Nigeria’s commitment to Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework and the need to collaborate with WWF on the management of the ten (10) New National parks approved by Mr. President especially the two designated Marine Protected Areas in Bayelsa State.

Ikeazor also had an engagement with the Swedish Minister of Environment on the preparation and areas of collaboration for the upcoming Stockholm +50 to commemorate 50 years since the first UN Conference on human Environment was held in 1972 in Stockholm, Sweden.

The theme of the conference is Stockholm+50: a healthy planet for the prosperity of all-our responsibility, our opportunity. Nigeria has signed and ratified all the Chemicals and waste related Treaties, and is currently strengthening her legal and institutional infrastructures for the sound management of chemicals and waste.

The Minister further had another engagement with the Egyptian Minister on Environment and COP 27 President and discussed activities on the upcoming Cop27 at Egypt in November, 2022. The two Ministers also discussed the strengthening of bilateral ties with both countries on environmental issues.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

