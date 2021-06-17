Ijaw youths commend Buhari over Ex-IYC’s scribe’s appointment

Ijaw Youths have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Mr Alfred Kemepado as Head of Re-Integration of the Niger Delta Presidential Amnesty Programme.

In statement issued on Thursday in Yenagoa by the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, the youths also commended the Interim Administrator of the programme, Retired Col. Milland Dikio, over Kemepado’s appointment.

The statement said the appointment of Kemepado was commendable, well deserved and acceptable by all.

IYC’s spokesman, Mr Ebilade Ekerefe, who signed the statement described Kemepado as a tested and trusted leader in the IYC who had continued to make the Niger Delta region proud.

Ekerefe stated that Kemepado’s appointment, coming on the heels of renewed agitations in the region, would reduce restiveness in the Niger Delta to a reasonable extent.

He admonished the new appointee to work assiduously with relevant stakeholders to bring the amnesty programme back to its master plan.

Ekerefe assured Kemepado of undiluted support and the cooperation of the IYC to deliver on his mandate. (NAN)