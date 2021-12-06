Ijaw women seek justice for slain Dowen College Student, Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr)

Ijaw Women Connect (IWC), a socio-cultural group, on Monday in Yenagoa bemoaned the gruesome killing of 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr).

“We condemn in totality and in strong terms the gruesome killing of Oromoni (Jnr), IWC said in a statement signed by its President, Mrs Rosemary John-Oduone, and spokesperson, Mrs Izuogere Iwolo.

It noted that Oromoni (Jnr) died as a result of injuries sustained after being bullied and battered mercilessly and given an unknown substance to drink by five senior students of the college.

It urged security agencies to wade into the issue promptly and bring the perpetrators to book.

“We, as Ijaw mothers whose sister and brother lost a very promising and bright child, will not be silent to watch Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr) die while those responsible for his early passage go scot free.

“It is depressing and it saddens our hearts to see another future leader of our dear nation killed for his refusal to join a cult group in school.

“We, sincerely thank the governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his action in reacting to the call by the masses and subsequently shutting the school to further investigate the matter.

“We thank Nigerians for thronging out to support the Oromoni’s family and calling for justice for little Oromoni Jnr.

“As a nation we are stronger together.

“We appreciate the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State for his swift response.

“We are pleading that the matter must be investigated, perpetrators apprehended and punished to serve as a deterrence against future occurrences,’’ IWC stated.

The group also demanded that Dowen College must be held accountable for failing to protect the life of a child in its custody.

IWC also noted that unguarded press statements aimed at diverting public attention to cover up a crime that claimed the life of an innocent child was condemnable.

The group said that Ijaw mothers would join hands with mothers all over Nigeria to march the streets of Lagos and in the Nation’s capital Abuja to seek for answers over this killing and ensure that justice is served.

The group noted that the public was aware of alleged plot by parents of the five boys involved in beating Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr) to death, to sneak the accused children out of Nigeria to evade justice.

The group advised the parents of the accused children to drop the plot as the world is a global village and there would be no hiding place for the wicked.

“They will definitely be returned from whichever country to face the full wrath of the law and be held responsible for their evil action.

“To the Oromoni’s, be rest assured that we are with you in this trying moments.

“May the soul of our little departed son Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr) rest in peace as we celebrate his 12th post-mortem birthday. You are loved even in Heaven,’’ IWC stated. (NAN)

