Ijaw leaders task Buhari on youths restiveness, unemployment

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

The leaders of Delta Ijaw Communities have tasked President Muhammad Buhari on the high rate of restiveness and unemployment in the country.

Under the name, Ijaw Community Peace and Development Organization, ( ICPDO), the leaders on Thursday in Asaba, appealed to both federal and state governments to spread the dividends of democracy to rural communities.

They regreted that the increasing rate of youths’ restiveness and unemployment might continue to pose danger to the government if steps were not taken to put them to end.

The leaders alleged that government had neglected the Niger-Delta communities that are living in the creeks.

Speaking to journalists, the leader of the group, Mathias Apamor said Ijaw leaders were unanimous in their request for Buhari to include the Ijaws in the benefits of democracy.

“We are worried about the increasing youths’restivenes and unemployment in Nigeria. We are unanimous in our demands for the dividends of democracy, including electricity supply to Ijaw communities.

“Federal government should show concern in this area in terms of development rather than opening another part of seaport at Tin Can Island,” he said.

The group also tasked federal and the affected state governments on youths empowerment schemes, job opportunities.

