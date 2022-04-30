Ijaw Elders Forum mourns Graham-Douglas, erstwhile minister, extols his virtues

By Nathan Nwakamma

The Ijaw Elders Forum (IEF) on Saturday in Yenagoa commiserated with the family of Chief Alabo Graham-Douglas, who passed on, on April 25 at the age of 83 years.

Born on May 8, 1939, Graham-Douglas was at one time or another Minister of Aviation, Minister of Tourism, Minister of Labour and Productivity and Minister of Youths, Sports and Culture in different federal administrations.

In a condolence message to his family, IEF chairman, Chief Bukazi Etete, noted that Graham-Douglas was a patriot and nationalist who served Nigeria with enthusiasm and with exceptional commitment.

“The Ijaw Elders Forum commiserates with the family of late Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas.

“The people of Kalabari Kingdom; the Ijaw Nation; the government and people of Rivers and the Federal Republic of Nigeria also commiserate with the family on the passing unto eternity of a great Ijaw icon.

“We mourn this great leader of men and a nation builder. He was an elder statesman that strived for the emancipation of the Ijaw in Nigeria.

“He attained great heights as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in charge of several ministries.

“He will be greatly missed for his candour and amiable disposition to issues of nation building.

“May God comfort his loved ones and admirers,’’ Chief Etete stated. (NAN)

