The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) has donated improved seed varieties to the FCTA Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat to enhance agricultural production.

The Director, Agricultural Services, Dr Nkem Akanegbu, who received the delivery, made the disclosure in a statement by Malam Zakari Aliyu

Deputy Director, Information, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Akanegbu appreciated the administration for the gesture which would have a multiplier effect of increasing farm yield, improve the quality of the farm produce and income for farmers.

She said that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two organisations was beginning to yield positive results as demonstrated in the donation of the improved seeds.

The director reiterated the commitment of the FCT Administration to support agricultural research of the institute which was critical in the quest to attain food security.

She said the administration was committed to the eradication of youth unemployment and poverty through agriculture.

Akanegbu said the administration was working with the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, the Area Council Authorities to mobilise interested farmers to participate in the training programmes of the institute.

Akanegbu noted that the seeds would be distributed to farmers as well as cooperative groups.

She commended the institute for the support which was very timely in view of the fact that this was the beginning of a new farming system.

Akanegbu said that the role of quality seeds in the agricultural development of any nation was not in doubt, adding that high-quality seeds are vital to increasing food production.

According to her, quality seeds are the fuel for agricultural development.

Earlier, Dr Gbaasey Tarawali, Head of the institute, Abuja Station, expressed the readiness of the institute to help improve farming practices through research, exhibition and demonstration for maximum productivity and better livelihood.

Tarawali, thanked the FCT Administration for its support, assured that the youth training programme of the Institute, which was designed for IT students, Youth Corp members and other organised youth groups in the FCT would be strengthened to enhance job creation.

The high point of the event was the presentation of improved seeds comprising maize, cowpea and soybeans which are to be multiplied and distributed to more farmers in the FCT. (NAN)

