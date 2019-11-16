IITA-ACAI to train 30,000 farmers in Abia, Benue, Oyo, Osun, Ogun

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) – African Cassava Agronomy Initiative (ACAI), says about 30,000 farmers from Abia, Benue, Oyo, Ogun and Osun state will benefit from the training on six steps to Cassava Management and Best Planting Practices.

Mr Godwin Atser, ACAI Digital Extension & Advisory Services Specialist said in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline on Saturday that the trainings are aimed at empowering farmers with the knowledge to boost cassava and maize productivity and yield per hectare.

“This will subsequently increase farmers’ incomes, better their livelihoods, and create jobs for more people.

“The trainings are being done in close collaboration with state Agricultural Development Programs (ADPs) and other extension service providers.

“To ensure a seamless and successful dissemination of the Six Steps to Cassava Weed Management and Best Planting Practices tool, the team has developed videos and translated same into local languages – Igbo, Yoruba, and Tiv, targeting the respective zones.

“The ACAI team has also procured mini-projectors and mobile phones to empower extension service providers in the participating states.

“The Six Steps to Cassava Weed Management was first developed by the IITA Cassava Weed Management Project. The tool has since integrated the best planting practices of ACAI.

“Farmers who use the toolkit have more than doubled their cassava yield from the national average of 9 tonnes per ha to more than 20 tonnes per ha.

“It is amazing to see how the Six Steps to Cassava Weed Management & Best Planting Practices Decision Support Tool is changing the face of cassava farmers,” Atser added.

Dr Alfred Dixon, IITA Director for Development & Delivery described the toolkit as an innovation that combines a set of agronomic recommendations and plant protection products to control weeds and increase the productivity of cassava.

Beyond Nigeria, several other countries have requested for the toolkit with ACAI team training partners in Liberia, Tanzania, Burundi, and Zambia.

Apart from the use of videos, the ACAI team has put up the recommendations from the Six Steps on Cassava Weed Management and Best Planting Practices on the 3-2-1 service of Airtel where subscribers in Nigeria can dial 3-2-1 and get information on cassava weed management and other agronomic practices free of charge up to 10 times in a month.

“The idea is to get the recommendations to thousands of farmers across Nigeria and Tanzania so they can get better yield from cassava farming,” Dr Dixon added.