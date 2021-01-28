IIRS chairman seeks synergy among revenue generating agencies in Imo

The Chairman, Imo Internal Revenue Service (IIRS), Mr Justice Okoye, has called for synergy among revenue generating agencies in the state for effective and efficient revenue collection. This was disclosed in a statement signed by the IIRS Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Emma Alozie, in Owerri on Thursday. The statement announced that Okoye spoke at a meeting of heads of revenue generating agencies in Imo.

He said that the synergy would help to harmonise the state’s revenue collection process flow and eradicate unchecked issuance of demand notices to taxpayers. Okoye expressed optimism that establishing a harmonised process for all collectible revenue subheads of various agencies would be a way forward in tackling their challenges. He said that the challenges faced by the commission included clash of functions, double taxation and duplication of revenue demand notices.

Okoye shared the state’s 2020 revenue collection report by Interswitch with the stakeholders present at the meeting and expressed delight with the steady improvement since May 2020. He urged the stakeholders to intensify efforts towards actualising the 2021 revenue target of the state government. Okoye also told them to constantly share information with each other to realise the set goals.

” The IIRS mode of operation is revenue assessment, collection and accountability in line with global best practices and as strictly directed by Gov. Hope Uzodinma. “It is important for us to come together as a team and our focus should be to improve the revenue profile of our dear state. “Let’s ask ourselves what we can do to move to the next level without losing sight of the global picture,” the IIRS chairman said.

Also speaking, the General Manager, Imo Signage and Advertisement Agency, Mr. Chibuzor Umunnakwe, expressed deep concern over multiple taxation and clash of functions. Umunnakwe called on IIRS to champion a process flow that would reduce anomalies in the revenue collection system.

Stakeholders at the meeting included general managers of Owerri Capital Development Authority, Mr Innocent Ikpamezie; Environmental Transformation Commission, Mr Macdonald Ebere; and Imo Waste Management Agency, Mr Peter Ezeobi. (NAN)