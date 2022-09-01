I’II ensure regular salary payment- Abia APC guber candidate

By Ijendu Iheaka

Chief Ikechi Emenike, the Abia All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, has promised to ensure regular payment of workers salary, if elected in 2023 poll.

Emenike said this at a town hall meeting with stakeholders on Thursday in Aba.

He said that ensuring prompt payment of workers salary, would discourage government officials from stealing public fund.

“We will rescue Abia and develop it and even if Nigeria refuses to develop,.

“My vision is to create a world class state by developing Abia beyond people’s expectations.

“Those who destroyed Abia will not continue and you can surely hold me accountably when I become the governor,” he said.

Emenike urged Abia people to rise up and vote for credible leaders in 2023, instead of keeping quiet and complaining.(NAN)

