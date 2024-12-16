IHVN donates equipment to FCT fire stations

The Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) has donated 146 units of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Federal Capital Territory

By Abujah Racheal

The Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) has donated 146 units of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service stations in Asokoro and Kuje Area Council.

The institute said this was part of efforts to enhance prompt response to fire emergencies in the FCT.

Speaking during the donation, the Deputy Director of Administration at IHVN, Mr Olafadehun Abiodun, on Monday in Abuja, emphasised the importance of firefighting as a critical public service provided by the government.

Abiodun said, “We have been collaborating with the FCT Fire Service for some time now. During this collaboration, we identified certain gaps that needed to be filled.

“While we understand the government cannot do everything, we felt it necessary to step in and assist in bridging these gaps.”

He further revealed that IHVN had donated similar equipment to other fire stations the previous day, including the NJI Fire Station, the Games Village Station, the Asokoro Headquarters, and the station at Kuje.

“We are donating a total of 146 units of firefighting equipment, providing two PPE kits per officer for 73 officers.

“Prior to this, we conducted capacity-building training for the firefighters on the proper usage of the PPEs.

“It was during this training that we identified the gaps and decided to step in to bridge them,” he explained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that earlier in 2024, IHVN had partnered with the Africa Fire Mission (AFM) and the FCT Fire Service to train more than 25 safety and security officers on “Advancing Firefighting Operations, Tactics, and Leadership.”

Abiodun emphasised that the donation was a follow-up to the training facilitated by the Africa Fire Mission, urging the fire service officers to make judicious use of the equipment to enhance their service delivery.

In his response, Mr Zacheus Adebayo, Acting Director of the FCT Fire Service, expressed gratitude to IHVN for its support.

Adebayo highlighted the risks firefighters face daily, including exposure to naked wires, smoke, and elevated temperatures.

“This donation comes at the right time, especially as we are in the dry season when fire outbreaks are at their peak.

“We are doing everything possible to minimise the impact of these outbreaks, and this support from IHVN is greatly appreciated,” he said.

Similarly, the Head of Operations of the FCT Fire Service, Adesina Abioye, also expressed appreciation to IHVN and assured that the equipment would be put to good use.

Abioye called on other well-meaning individuals and organisations to emulate IHVN’s gesture by supporting the Fire Service with essential equipment.

NAN reports that the donated PPEs include jackets, trousers, gloves, helmets, and boots, all aimed at enhancing the safety and effectiveness of firefighters in discharging their duties. (NAN)