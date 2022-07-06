IHRC plans housing scheme for the poor in Nigeria

The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) says it is inaugurating a pro-poor housing scheme in the country to solve housing challenge, especially among low income earners.

Dr Tivlumun Ahure, Director and Ambassador, IHRC, Africa Region Headquarters, said this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said: “In accordance to provision of affordable housing listed in Sustainable Development Goals in order to increase and improve housing opportunities for low and moderate income households.

“Others are special needs populations, including the homeless, the elderly and disabled individuals.

“The IHRC Africa Region Headquarters has now designed ways and means to contribute efforts to the mission of the Nigerian government to provide affordable housing and mortgage reforms.

He explained that the pro-poor housing scheme would be a joint venture basis with the government.

“It will be to us a dream come true to facilitate an increase in housing finance reforms.

“With arrangements concluded for the take off of the human rights community housing projects, it will be facilitated by the several financial aid packages at our disposal,” he added.

On his part, the newly appointed Director, IHRC Pro-Poor Housing Programme, Dr Edward Olutoke, said that housing was key and important to every Nigerian as it is fundamental to have a shelter over one’s head.

“For me this is an assignment which I am committed to achieving.

“Housing is key, shelter is too key and fundamental and these are the things we toy with in our decision making process,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

