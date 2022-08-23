IHRC, NgEducators sign partnership agreement on e-Learning

By Ruth Oketunde

The Human Rights Education Federation of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has signed a partnership agreement with the NgEducators for the advancement of e-Learning education and international studies in Africa.

A statement issued by IHRC housing ambassador, Dr Edward Olutoke in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the signing of the agreement took place in Abuja between the Director/Ambassador of the IHRC Africa Region Headquarters, Dr Tivlumun Ahure and Chief Executive Officer of the NgEducators, Dr Nawal Fakhry.

The statement said that both parties gave assurances that they were resolved to take up the responsibility for the successful implementation of the joint academic programmes.

According to the statement, the partnership agreement will advance e-Learning Education in Africa and Middle East on the platform of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“This agreement formalises the IHRC as the NgEducators longtime partner in progress for networking educational programmes based on the United Nations SDGs.

“The agreement facilitates the two organisations building synergies and amplifying the contribution to SDGs in higher education training courses towards the award of Advanced Diploma, Bachelor’s Degree and Post Graduate Diploma in several courses that are geared towards socio-economic development in pursuit of the SDG agenda,’’ the statement said.

It also said that the IHRC and NgEducators would work together on academic mobility, commissioned joint research, staff and institutional capacity building, resource mobilisation and infrastructural development, among others.

“The two institutions will undertake various research projects and disseminate educational information and scientific research findings through workshops, conferences, seminars, multimedia channels and other dissemination avenues on mutually agreed terms.

“The partners have also agreed to work together to develop mutually acceptable proposals for the benefit of their stakeholders in Africa and the Middle East.

“As part of the agreement, NgEducators will provide fully furnished office space, from where the coordination of the IHRC’s education related activities and engagements will be carried out,” the statement said.

It said that Representative Envoy to the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), Dr Haissam Bou-Said, who also signed the agreement, noted that the collaboration between the IHRC and NgEducators was envisaged to have wider and far-reaching impact for faculty, students, networks and broadly higher education institutions in both Africa and Middle East.

“The IHRC remains committed to forging strategic partnerships, such as this current partnership with NgEducators, to attain its target of strengthening the Goal 4 of the SDGs framework .

“The goal is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all,’’ the statement explains.

NgEducators is an electronic educational platform for all secondary students in Nigeria that are seeking modern, innovative and simplified ways to study and score excellent grades in all examinations.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

