IHRC hails NAFDAC boss on quality foods, drugs, other consumables

By Diana Omueza

The Africa Region of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has commended Mrs Moji Adeyeye, Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration Control (NAFDAC) for ensuring quality food, drugs and other consumables.

The IHRC also nominated her for the 2023 IHRC New-Year Honours Award of Africa’s Mother of Pure Food and Drugs.

Mr Paul Pever-Gom, IHRC Country Director, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that the NAFDAC DG had distinguished herself in such diverse fields with scientific writing, scientific research, research administration and education in the sciences and disease research advocacy.

According to him, the (IHRC) Situation Room in Abuja, on behalf of the IHRC Africa Region HQ in Nairobi, has announced the IHRC Africa 2023 New Year Honours List.

“The award is bestowed on individuals who had made outstanding contributions to the advocacy and support of distributing basic foods and drugs, in addition to production of all that citizens consumed for healthy living.

“The parameters involve fields of biomedical and immunologic research, water science research and policy making for a healthy industrial sector.

“Moji Christianah Adeyeye, has distinguished herself in such diverse fields with scientific writing, scientific research, research administration and education in the sciences, and disease research advocacy,’’ Pever-Gom said.

He further commended the NAFDAC DG saying that “at every stage of success or win, she looks for an opportunity to give back to society.

“The DG has ambitious growth plans for the future of NAFDAC, concentrating on further expansion nationally to double the agency’s successes across the operations of NAFDAC.

“And the DG is further passionate on endeavours geared towards achieving public safety and raised healthcare standards by stoically enforcing the regulations for food and drugs production, supplies and use,’’ he said.

Pever-Gom said that the IHRC in Nigeria was paying tribute to these great Africans and the only Nigerian on the list.

He said that celebrating the Africans named in the New-Year Honours list carried broader significance for the IHRC with regards to the promotion of some high values of the organisation on humanity; tolerance; equality; justice and reconciliation.

All these values, he said, had helped inspired the visions of United Nations.

Pever-Gom said that consequently, the IHRC would forward the list to the United Nations Headquarters emphasising the importance to salute and celebrate the Africans.

He said that the awardees were shortlisted through guidelines that identified, rewarded and encouraged change makers opening doors and fighting the way in learning.

According to him, each nomination is reviewed against a set of rigorous criteria.

“These are based on the degree of the nominees’ work as future oriented, innovative, transformative, and sustainable.

“Our meticulous judging process aims to ensure that judging is fair, open, unbiased and aligned with our vision and mission.

“We believe that by recognising the most innovative minds in a wide range of scientific research areas and roles of justice and international best practices, we will accelerate adoption of the best ideas and practices,’’ he said.

Pever-Gom said the recognition and award was a ceremonial activity done annually by the Africa Region HQ of IHRC to capture both the dignity and tremendous personal strength of African heroes and icons.

He said that the awards were made for those excelling in public service and were deserving of being honoured as true human treasures.

Pever-Gom said that those featured in the 2023 list were Africa’s foremost voices for the welfare of the people, peace and justice, including experts working for international peace and security.

He said that the 2023 Africa’s Mother of Pure Food and Drugs Award Nominators were typically members of government bodies, nongovernmental organisations, professional associations and individual thought leaders.

He added that the nominators were credible witnesses to the impact of the nominees and the nominees could be either individuals or teams of up to three members.

According to him, they can be teachers, researchers, academics, policy-makers and education advocates. (NAN)