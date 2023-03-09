IHRAF African Chapter establishes Human Rights Art Academy



By Chimezie Godfrey The African Chapter of the International Human Rights Art Festival (IHRAF) has announced the establishment of the IHRAF Human Rights Art Academy, a new initiative aimed at advancing the cause of human rights in Africa through the arts. The announcement was made by the Director of IHRAF in Africa, Mr. Wole Adedoyin, who expressed his excitement about the new initiative and its potential impact.

Adedoyin thanked Thomas Block, the founder of the International Human Rights Art Festival, for sponsoring many literary activities aimed at advancing the cause of human rights in Africa. He noted that the IHRAF Human Rights Art Academy would build on this legacy by providing a platform for artists to use their talents to raise awareness about human rights issues.

He said,”The IHRAF Human Rights Art Academy will offer a range of programs and resources for artists, including workshops, masterclasses, and networking opportunities. The academy will also provide artists with access to resources such as legal advice and funding to support their work. “The IHRAF Human Rights Art Academy will be open to artists working in all mediums, including visual art, music, theater, film, and literature. The academy will also welcome artists from across the African continent and beyond, creating a diverse community of artists working together to promote human rights.

“The establishment of the IHRAF Human Rights Art Academy comes at a critical time for human rights in Africa. The continent is facing a range of challenges, including poverty, conflict, and inequality, that threaten the human rights of millions of people. “The arts have long played a vital role in promoting human rights, with artists using their talents to raise awareness about social and political issues. The IHRAF Human Rights Art Academy will build on this tradition, empowering artists to use their skills to make a real difference in the fight for human rights.

“The IHRAF Human Rights Art Academy will also provide opportunities for artists to engage with human rights activists, policymakers, and other stakeholders. Through these interactions, artists will gain a deeper understanding of the issues at stake and develop new ways of promoting human rights through their work.” Adedoyin said the IHRAF Human Rights Art Academy would be a hub for creativity and innovation, providing a space where artists can experiment and take risks in their work. He said by fostering a culture of creativity and experimentation, the academy would help to push the boundaries of what was possible in the fight for human rights.

“The establishment of the IHRAF Human Rights Art Academy represents a major milestone in the history of the International Human Rights Art Festival. It reflects the festival’s commitment to using the arts as a powerful tool for social change, and its belief that artists have a critical role to play in promoting human rights. “The IHRAF Human Rights Art Academy will be officially launched later this year, with a series of events and activities planned to celebrate its opening.

“The academy is already generating excitement among artists and human rights advocates across the African continent, and it is poised to become a major force for change in the years ahead,” he said.