Ihiala Killings: Perpetrators Are Indigenes, Monsters in Human Form, Says IPOB Lawyer

A legal practitioner and human rights activist, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has called on Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State to shift from the media narratives and deploy every available resource to protect the citizens from criminals.

According to him, the criminals are no strangers but indigenes “shielded by those within our communities.”

Ejiofor, lead lawyer to the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in a statement reacting to the killings in Ihiala, said Anambra State is under siege.

He said, “The horrifying events in Ihiala, Anambra State, are a glaring reminder of the siege our beloved state is under. The gruesome loss of innocent lives to these unspeakable atrocities, is deeply tragic. Watching those harrowing clips, I am filled with grief and outrage. My heart bleeds!

“Anambra is in dire straits, and the time has come for Governor Soludo to shift focus from media narratives to tackling the real perpetrators desecrating our land. These soulless beings, best described as monsters in human form, thrive on the shedding of innocent blood.

“This is a call for decisive and collective action. The weakened state security apparatus alone cannot bear the burden. Every able-bodied son of Anambra must rise to the challenge, joining forces in a determined effort to eradicate these predators who exploit every opportunity to terrorize and retreat into their dens.

“As we close the year on this heart-wrenching note, our resolve must be unwavering and resolute. It is unacceptable to continue tolerating the political compromises that endanger the lives of our people. Where is the value we place on human life and dignity?

“These criminals are no strangers – they are shielded by those within our communities. The state must deploy every available resource to protect its citizens. Anambra cannot remain a safe haven for such heinous acts. The time for lip service is over.

“Enough is enough. We must act now with unity, strength, and an unyielding commitment to reclaim our state from these evil forces. Together, we can restore the peace and security our people rightfully deserve.”