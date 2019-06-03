Ihedioha tasks new appointees on rule of law, due process

Gov. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo says he would not tolerate violation of due process and rule of law by government officials in the state.

Ihedioha stated this at the swearing-in of the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Mr Uche Onyeaguocha, and the Chief of Staff (COS), Mr Christ Okewulonu.

He said his administration would promote due process in fulfilment of his campaign promises.

According to him, any government that does not respect the rule of law and due process will fail.

“It will take you nothing to do the right thing because the laws are there and the rules are also there for government functionaries to work with.

“As you were sworn in today, I expect you to promote democracy in government,” he said.

The governor also disclosed that he would run an open door policy where everybody has the right to approach government officials for verification.

“This is government of the people, and I will not want any encumbrance of access to the government house,” he said. (NAN)

