Ihedioha demolishes popular Akachi monument in Imo

May 30, 2019 News, Politics, Project




#TrackNigeria: Barely 24hrs after his inauguration Gov. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo has commended demolition of monuments in the capital city of Owerri.

The demolition started on Thursday with the Akachi tower,  a monument built by the immediate past administration of Mr Rochas Okorocha and commissioned by the Vice president Yemi Osinbajo on May 17.

The tower which had the symbol of a hand on its zenith was erected on a dumpsite which was reclaimed by the Okorocha administration.

Sitting on a large expanse of land along the Owerri – Aba road,  the monument had been a major attraction for visitors coming into the state from Aba.

READ ALSO:   Ihedioha has no hand in demolition of Akachi statue - Aide

Armed security men provided cover for the personnel involved in the demolition as caterpillars were seen bringing down the structures.(NAN)




Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply