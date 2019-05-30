Ihedioha demolishes popular Akachi monument in Imo

#TrackNigeria: Barely 24hrs after his inauguration Gov. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo has commended demolition of monuments in the capital city of Owerri.

The demolition started on Thursday with the Akachi tower, a monument built by the immediate past administration of Mr Rochas Okorocha and commissioned by the Vice president Yemi Osinbajo on May 17.

The tower which had the symbol of a hand on its zenith was erected on a dumpsite which was reclaimed by the Okorocha administration.

Sitting on a large expanse of land along the Owerri – Aba road, the monument had been a major attraction for visitors coming into the state from Aba.

Armed security men provided cover for the personnel involved in the demolition as caterpillars were seen bringing down the structures.(NAN)

