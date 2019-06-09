Iheanacho, Ajayi fail to make Super Eagles’ 23-man list for 2019 AFCON

Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr on Sunday failed named his final 23-man squad to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt, leaving out Kelechi Iheanacho and Semi Ajayi.

Iheanacho, who struggled for regular playing time at English Premier League outfit Leicester City in the 2018/2019 season, failed to convince Rohr he was worthy of a place in the final list.

Ajayi, who was a standout performer for Rotherham United in the SkyBet Championship in England, could not displace more experienced players to make the team to Egypt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles had played their final friendly game ahead of Egypt 2019 on Saturday.

They drew goalless with the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the friendly at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba and were expected to leave Asaba on Sunday for Egypt.

The 23 players and their officials will leave Nigeria for the final lap of their preparations for the competition.

The three-times African champions will face the Teranga Lions of Senegal in their final friendly match on June 16.

The 2019 AFCON which is the 32nd edition of the competition is scheduled to hold in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

The Super Eagles’ final squad list released by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has goalkeepers Francis Uzoho (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Katsina United) and Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa)

There are also defenders Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy), Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey), Chidozie Awaziem (Caykur Rizespor, Turkey) and William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy).

The rest defenders are Leon Balogun (Brighton and Hove Albion, England), Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain) and Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany).

Mikel John Obi (Middlesbrough FC, England), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England), Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England) and John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel) are the midfielders.

The forwards include Ahmed Musa (Al Nassar FC, Saudi Arabia), Victor Osimhen (Royal Charleroi SC, Belgium), Moses Simon (Levante FC, Spain) and Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray SK, Turkey).

The others are Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua, China), Alexander Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England), Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France), Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjyland, Denmark) and Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain).(NAN)

