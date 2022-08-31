IHCR expresses concern on rising debt burden in Africa, gives solution

By Polycarp Auta

The Africa Region Headquarters of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has expressed concern about debt burden and skyrocketing increase in foreign debts among African sovereign nations.

Chairman IHRC Working Group of Experts on Peoples of African Descent Ato Terngu made the observation in his address at the commemoration of the 2022 UN Day of the Peoples of African Descent by the Africa Region Headquarters of IHRC, Kenya, on Wednesday.

In the address obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Terngu observed further that African nations had had commitment on the issues of justice, respect, dignity and development in spite of racial discrimination faced by Africans.

According to him, there is need to stoically assist African countries to mitigate, abate or alleviate the rising debt burden across African sovereign nations and the skyrocketing increase in foreign debts owned by most African nations.

He, however, said that the issue of debts “is receiving a critical attention because these unpaid debts have damming economic consequences, becoming a stumbling-block and a core anti-developmental vires to our socio-economics, infrastructure, political sectors, and the wellbeing of Africans.

“Extensive research for tackling the external debts matter has been ongoing behind the scene and it is with pride that the IHRC Africa Region Headquarters informs the public today that the Black History Month in February 2023 will be a perfect period to get all engagements to resolve the subject.

“Ultimately, the focus will be to have the contributions of African Americans from the U.S. and Canada to bring best workable ideas for the indebted countries.

“Let us be reminded that the Black History Month is usually a time to confer honors on all black people from all periods of U.S. history, from the enslaved people first brought over from Africa in the early 17th century to African Americans living in the U.S.’’

Terngu also explained that the IHRC Africa Region Headquarters would share the stage in collaboration with other groups to hold an African Businesses in Diaspora Awards on Nov. 11 at the Carlton Hotel, Blanchardstown, Dublin, Ireland.

“The aim of the awards is to recognise the Peoples of African Descent in the diaspora for promoting diaspora engagement, promoting transnational networks that could be an important channel for fostering business development, job creation and innovation among African nations.

“It is imperative to state here also that Peoples of African Descent in the diaspora have greatly made imprints through investments and transnational entrepreneurship.

“It is unarguable that they are significantly visible in areas for potential contribution to development of the countries they live in,’’ he said.

He also observed that diaspora members had the ability to connect with a wide range of potential partners and supporters in both their countries of origin and countries of residence.

He noted further that they were capable of creating opportunities for investment, trade and outsourcing and African countries put more focus on facilitation and promotion measures for collaboration with this African diaspora.

“The IHRC Working Group of Experts on Peoples of African Descent painstakingly initiates and execute ideas for the efficient progress and the attaining of motives for the elevation of the African race.

“This is premised on a belief that the work given to the structure can help African descendants to acquire the new order positive image that belongs to this new and powerful period,’’ Terngu said.(NAN)

