Borno rakes in N2.8bn IGR in one month

The Borno State government has generated N2.8 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15, 2024.

Prof. Bello Ibrahim, the Executive Chairman, Borno State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), stated this at a news conference on Friday in Maiduguri.

He said the Service collected N1.7 billion revenues in January while N1.1 billion had been generated from Feb. 1 to Feb. 15.

Ibrahim said the Service also generated N19.4 billion from Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as local government councils in 2023.

The Chairman said the state recorded remarkable increased in its revenue generation sequel to blockage of leakages, dedication and improved staff welfare as well as application of modern technology that eased tax collection payment systems.

“The performance and huge successes achieved by the Babagana Zulum’s administration is due to the consolidation of the state government’s aggressive IGR drive across major sectors of the economy,” he said. (NAN)

By Hamza Suleiman