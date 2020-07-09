IGR: Anambra generates N26.4bn in 2019

Share the news













The Anambra state Government on Thursday said it realized N26.4 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2019.

Mr David Nzekwu, Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service, stated this while defending the agency’s financial transactions in 2019, before the State House of Assembly Committee on Public Accounts.

Nzekwu said the sum was an increase over the N19 billion generated in 2018.

He attributed the increase in revenue to the introduction of innovative ideas and continuous public sensitisation efforts of the government on the payment of taxes.

According to him, about 300,000 residents became registered tax payers in 2019.

“In 2019, we adopted some innovations to increase internally generated revenue in the state.

“We launched and introduced the state’s stamp duty office to generate funds. We started the state central billing system where ministries can deliver bills to different offices and individuals.

“We have automated the billing system to bill people based on data collected because revenue is data driven.

“These innovative efforts made us realise a total of N688 million from direct tax and about N11 billion from payee sources.We also registered about 32,140 businesses in the state too,” he said.

Nzekwu, however, lamented that many residents did not pay tax and urged the Assembly to support the agency in the area of sensitisation at their constituencies.

“Especially in this era of COVID-19 pandemic, we need all the support to increase the number of tax payers to enable government generate revenue for the provision of basic amenities,” Nzekwu said.

In his remarks, Mr Somtochukwu Udeze (Ogbaru Il), Chairman of the House Committee on Public Account, commended the agency for its efforts to increase revenue in the state.

Udeze explained that the verification of the 2019 audited accounts of government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) was to ensure transparency and accountability in public funds.(NAN)

