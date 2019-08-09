IGP’s rep visits Zone XI, Osogbo, assesses Special Forces undergoing training

#TrackNigeria –A representative of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, NPM, mni on Thursday visited the PMF Training College, Ila- Orangun to assess the level of the ongoing training for the Special Forces, recently created by the IGP. The visit was to enable the IGP to assess the preparedness of the special outfit ahead of its deployment to the South-West and other zones to complement existing security apparatus in the areas.

The Special Forces who have been undergoing intensive, rigorous tactical/combat operation training at the Training College are expected to help fight insurgency, kidnapping, banditry, and sundry heinous crimes in the country.

SP Adekunle Ajisebutu,, Zonal PPRO, Zone XI Command Headquarters, said in a press release that the IGP who was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, Abdulmajid Ali expressed satisfaction with the level of training and charged the trainees to put into practice training received, while also admonishing them to be courageous, disciplined, and professional in the performance of the task ahead.

The DIG was accompanied by the AIG in charge of Zone XI Command, Adeleye Oyebade, mni, Osun State CP, Abiodun Ige; CP Special Forces, Celestine Okoye.

As part of his tour of states in the South West, the DIG also visited the Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola during which he assured him and the people of the South West zone of adequate security, while soliciting support for the police. In his response, the Governor lauded the efforts of the Police especially in the Zone in combating kidnapping and other heinous crimes.

After addressing PCRC members, officers and men of the Osun State Command whom he admonished to embrace the concept of community policing, the DIG proceeded to the palace of Oluwo of Iwo. The monarch promised to continue to support the police in achieving the objectives of the community policing strategy.

