IGP warns against Police attacks in South-East

By Monday Ijeh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, has warned against attack on police officers, facilities and other police operational assets across the country, particularly in the South East.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement on Thursday, in Abuja.

Baba said attacks on officers in the line of duty would no longer be tolerated under whatever guise, as according to him, the force holds the lives of its personnel sacrosanct.

The IGP was giving the warning against the backdrop of recent spate of ruthless attacks and murders of Police officers in the line of duty, particularly, in the South East, where police stations were also attacked.

He said the unwarranted attacks and the destruction of critical national infrastructure would be strictly treated in accordance with extant laws.

The IGP therefore, ordered the immediate deployment of additional operational assets to complement officers and men attached to ‘Operation Restore Peace in the South East.’

He said the deployment was also to compliment other launched operations in the region to flush out criminal elements, who hide under the guise of aggrieved citizens to perpetrate criminal acts.

Baba pledged the commitment of the force to the protection of lives and property adding that it was also important to respect the lives and fundamental rights of Police officers and other security operatives. (NAN)

