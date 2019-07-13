IGP vows to fish out Olakunrin’s killers, orders ‘total overhaul of security architecture’

#TrackNigeria – The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu,mni has vowed that the killers of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti will certainly be found.He also said they will be made to face the full weight of the law.

IGP Adamu gave the assurance in a statement Saturday signed by Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba

In the statement, the IGP disclosed t that the Ondo State Police Command, backed by Special Forces and seasoned investigators from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) deployed from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on his directives, have already commenced a massive manhunt for the killers with a view to tracking, arresting and bringing them to justice.

“While condemning the heinous and barbaric crime, the IGP, as part of measures to prevent a future occurrence of such incidence, has ordered the total overhaul of security architecture on the highways straddling the Southern part of the country,”Mba said.

In this vein, the Commissioners of Police in the affected States have been ordered by the IGP to put in place adequate security arrangement in their areas of jurisdiction (AOR).

The statement reiterated the IGP’s assurance to the nation that the Force Headquarters has perfected plans to replicate the special security arrangement powered by “Operation Puff Adder” currently ongoing in Kaduna- Abuja expressway in key highways in the Southern part of the country

“The IGP further reiterates the fact that the Force will not rest on its oars until sanity is restored in every nook and cranny of the country. He therefore calls for calm and support from all Nigerians, especially residents of Ondo State, in aid of the current investigation” Mba said.

