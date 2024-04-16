IGP visits Ogun, approves area commands for Ifo, Imeko, Idi-Iroko

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday, began a three-day working visit to Ogun, with an approval for creation of additional area commands in Ifo, Imeko and Idi-Iroko areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Egbetokun arrived the command’s headquarters at Eleweran in Abeokuta, in the company of the Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Zone ll, Olatoye Durosimi and the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abiodun Alamutu.

While addressing stakeholders and the rank-and-file of the police, Egbetokun charged officers of the command to step up their efforts at fighting crime in the state.

He, however, called for more support for the police to enable them effectively combat crime in the state.

“I have heard your request for an area command in Ifo and that request is hereby granted.

“We are not, however, going to stop at creating an area command in Ifo, we will also create two area commands in the two border areas of Idi-Iroko and Imeko.

“On the issue of manpower, lack of vehicles and operational logistics for Ogun command, I have whispered to the CP that he should give me the list of all the needs of the command and we are going to pay attention to all of them.

“Whatever that we need to do to stop kidnapping in Ogun state, we are going to do it. The fact that there are few crimes being committed here and there does not affect the peaceful status of Ogun state,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Alamutu noted that Ogun remains one of the safest states in Nigeria in spite of its fair share of security challenges.

Alamutu expressed optimism that the IGP’s visit would re-energise the officers and men for better service delivery.

He promised that men and officers of the Ogun command would remain loyal and committed to the ideals and vision of the force.

NAN reports that Egbetokun , thereafter, inaugurated the newly built Main Office, the Technical Intelligence Unit and the Complaints Unit within the premises of the command.

The IGP is also expected to visit the four paramount rulers of Egba, Ijebu, Remo and Yewa on his three-day visit to the state. (NAN)

By Abiodun Lawal