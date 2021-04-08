Change can come in many forms in our lives. It might come forcefully like a tidal wave, or creep along incrementally like a glacier. It might come in the form of devastating tragedy, difficult choices, broken relationships, or even new opportunities.

To you IGP Usman Alkali Baba, it is a new opportunity to write many wrongs, use your wealth of experience to build a formidable and unified Nigerian police Force where children of nobody can become somebody without knowing anybody. Sir its your time, make use of it, write your name in marble achievers before you exit.

Even though change can be difficult, many times it’s also for the best. Accomplishing anything great in life requires us to make significant changes that push us beyond our comfort zones.

Often, the only way to improve our lives is to force ourselves to undergo difficult changes. That might mean breaking up and leaving a stale – but comfortable – relationship, leaving a mediocre – but stable – job, moving away from a nice – but uninspiring – location, or anything else that’s holding us back from accomplishing our dreams.

The poor and inefficiency service-delivery we experience today is as a result of meritocracy and competency has been murdered in the altar of Nepotism and Favoritism. It is also prevalent even in Nigerian Police Force of which if you recall you have been a victim some years back.

Of course, dealing with uninvited change in our lives is often difficult and painful. But whatever kind of change you’re dealing with, know that you will learn to cope, and that you have a unique opportunity to shape the future of Nigerian inspired Police force that will fight and reduce high crime rate in the country.

Meanwhile you are coming on board as IGP in a time like this. Just as Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has challenged you to restore confidence and the dignity of the Nigeria Police Force. As he charged you on implement the Community Policing Policy, this is the way out of high level of crime rate we have Nigeria today.

The operational strategies of police can be rejig in such a way that AIG, and Commissioner of police is an indigenous of the same state or region he or she is posted to, like wise the Divisional Police Officer (DPO). These men are still your men that you want to work with, for success and efficiency but they are from the state, area and community they are policing, this as a result will give the community hope and will bring about good working relationship with the community in crime fighting because they are working with someone whom they know, that knows the norms and tradition of the area.

The central conservative truth is that it is culture, not politics, that determines the success of a society.

Not the posting that are influenced by powerful politicians, traditional rulers and business men because of their selfish interest.

This a modification of the 1989 directive that policemen from the ranks of a Deputy Superintendent of Police, down to a Constable, should return to their state of origin. It’s your time, whatever is within your contest of power that will promote better service delivery and quench the hunger of society policing and assured security.

There are pit falls that has killed the dreams and aspirations of IGPs when they get to power, you must avoid it, by being a change tool that will revolutionize Nigerian Police Force without favor and discrimination irrespective of tribe and religion.

You have to quickly put in place policies and programs to enhance the speedy reforms of police making it apar or above the global police best practices thus enhancing its professionalism and global respect.

The relationship between the public and the police that are entrusted to protect them is critically important, on this note the introduction of community and police monthly or quarterly town hall meeting will be helpful in combating crime and fostering police community relationship.

The single most exciting thing you encounter when you are in charge is competence, because it’s so rare, go for it, in it, is loyalty, successes, team work, dedication and effective service delivery.

Agbaji Chinedu writes from Kaduna

