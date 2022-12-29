IGP urges parents to encourage children to take career in police 

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali, has urged parents to encourage their children and wards to take up a career in the Nigeria Police.

Alkali made the call at the Passing-Out Parade of Police recruits under the 2022 batch of the recruitment scheme on Thursday in Bauchi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the passing out parade involves 10,000 trainees that commenced the training across the country.

The IGP, represented by AIG Zone 12, Mr Olokode Olawale, explained the essence of encouraging the children to choose a career in the service was to sustain the common vision for an efficient Police Force.

” I call on all citizens to be law-abiding and parents to continue to encourage their children and wards to take interest in pursuing a career in the Nigeria Police Force.

“That remains the most veritable platform to contribute to the path of national service,” he said.

He explained that the passing out parade was taking place simultaneously at 4 premier colleges and 12 Police Training Schools to wrap up 6 months of highly challenging rigorous, physical, and intellectual training activities across the country.

“It signifies the transition of the recruits into mainstream professional policing duties with the right orientation to meet emerging security challenges within the dictates of the rule of law.

IGP Alkali assured that the huge investment in the force remained a strong source of motivation that would re energize the force to commit to the attainment of the national policing mandate in line with President Mohammadu Buhari’s vision.

“I wish to remind graduands that you are coming into a reformed Police Force that is experiencing an ethical rebirth, a Force that is increasingly equipped, well-focused and properly oriented.

He said such Force would take the war against crimes to the fortress of criminal elements bent on threatening the shared values for peace, security and liberty.

“I therefore, congratulate you all and welcome you into the big, strong, and resilient Police family and wish you a fulfilling career as you commence your service in the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

Alkali assured citizens that a new police, adequately imbibed with courage, servitude and compassion was being evolved with a renewed vigour to perform the statutory duties in the enforcement of law and order as well as protection of lives and properties.(NAN).